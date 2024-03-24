South India Film Festival (SIFF) kicks off with glitz and glamour

The inaugural edition of the South India Film Festival (SIFF) commenced with a spectacular display of unity and celebration of regional cinema. Jointly organized by AHA and People Media Factory, the event brought together industry stalwarts and emerging talents to showcase the richness and diversity of South Indian cinema.

The festivities began with the traditional lighting of the Jyoti, symbolizing unity and cooperation in the film fraternity. Renowned personalities such as AHA Co-founder Allu Aravind, Cinematography, R&B Minister Mr. Komat Reddy Venkat Reddy, and others graced the occasion, setting the stage for an unforgettable event.





Throughout the day, engaging panel discussions and insightful conversations took place, covering various aspects of Telugu cinema and the future of storytelling. From discussions on Gen Z's perspective on Telugu cinema to insights into the success of film formulas, the event provided a platform for meaningful exchanges and collaboration.



The highlight of the evening was the star-studded red carpet event, attended by luminaries such as Padma Vibhushan Megastar Chiranjeevi and directors like Bobby and Tammareddy Bharadwaj. The ceremony also featured captivating performances and the announcement of winners in different film categories.

With a focus on promoting new talent and fostering collaboration, the South India Film Festival promises to be a platform for innovation and creativity in the regional film industry.