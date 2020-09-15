SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Legendary singer shows improvement in Lungs' functioning

SP Balasubrahmanyam's health has been getting better day by day. The legendary singer recovered from Corona but he has been taking treatment at the hospital. SPB is doing physiotherapy actively and is currently stable. His son SP Charan gave a health update today.

"There is an improvement in dad's health. Dad's lungs show considerable improvement. It is visible in the X-rays as well. Dad has been doing physiotherapy well. Today, he could sit for almost 15 minutes. The doctors started giving him food orally. Everything is going well for now. We all are happy that he is stable and his condition is getting better, with each passing day. Thank you for all your love and prayers. Keep him in his prayers and you all are in my prayers too." revealed SP Charan today evening.

SPB is recovering well and he is set to watch the current season's IPL. Let us all hope that he gets discharged from the hospital soon and become active once again.