Spanish word as title for Kalyan Ram's next

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is all set to join hands with a debutant director Rajendra for his upcoming movie. The makers have recently launched the movie in February this year with a formal Pooja ceremony.

Labeled as an action entertainer, rumors are rife that the actor is going to play a triple role in this film. As per the latest updates, the makers are considering 'Amigos' as the title of the film. The interesting title of the movie is now grabbing the attention of the audience. For the uninitiated, 'Amigos' is a Spanish term that is used to address or refer to a friend. Sources reveal that Kalyan Ram is going to play an intense and grey-shaded role in the film.

The first shooting schedule of the film will commence in the second week of March. Details about the film is yet to get released. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling this project.