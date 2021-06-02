Special set for Nagarjuna's next

Akkineni Nagarjuna and Praveen Sattaru are currently working together for an interesting film. Billed to be an action drama, the film will also feature Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. As per the latest reports, the film unit is planning to build a special set at Annapurna Studios. The makers are going to resume the shoot in the special set where important scenes will be shot.

The makers are planning to resume the film's shoot from the second week of July. The film unit hopes that the Corona crisis will be coming down by that time. Already, the film unit completed the first schedule and are happy with the output of the same. Nagarjuna will be seen in a powerful role in the film.

Narayana Das Narang, Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar are jointly producing the film. Apart from this, Nagarjuna also has Bangarraju on hand.