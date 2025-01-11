Splash Colors Media, Alinea Avighna Studios, and Settle King Begin Shooting for Production No. 1

The much-anticipated Production No. 1 under the joint banner of Splash Colors Media, Alinea Avighna Studios, and Settle King has officially commenced shooting. Directed by Ghantasala Vishwanath (GV) and produced by Venubabu A, the film promises to deliver an exciting blend of comedy, technology, and social themes, particularly gender equality.

The film features an impressive cast, including Aadarsh Pundhir, Asrith Reddy, Priyanka Singh, Pujita Pundhir, Raj Goud, Sunandini, and Madhusudhan in pivotal roles. The music is being composed by GV and Pawan Charan, with Dileep Kumar Chinnaiah serving as the Director of Photography.

Cast and Crew Share Insights

Speaking about her role, actress Priyanka Singh expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "This is my first time working with this production house, and I’m thrilled to be directed by GV. My character is unique, and I think the audience will love it. Films like this, with meaningful themes, are rare these days."

Actor Aadarsh Pundhir highlighted the film’s fresh perspective, adding, "This is a comedy that addresses gender differences and incorporates the impact of technology. I’m excited for the audience to see it soon."

Ashrith Reddy, another lead actor, shared, "We are all working hard and putting our faith in the story. I believe it will resonate with viewers when it hits the theaters."

Actress Pujita Pundhir described the film as a “good comedy with a strong message about gender equality” and appreciated director GV’s vision.

Director Ghantasala Vishwanath (GV) revealed that half of the film has already been completed, with continuous day-and-night shooting over 15 days. He shared plans to shoot the remaining portions in the United States, aiming for a 2025 release. He stated, "We’re creating a story that combines technology, emotion, and social themes, and I’m confident the audience will support our efforts."

Technical Expertise

The technical team includes industry veterans such as Kottagiri Venkateswara Rao as the editor, while the lyrical contributions come from Kittu Vissapragada, Gautam Chintu, Subhash, and Narayan. The production is supported by a strong team of co-producers, including Srikanth Vemparala, Vishwanath Machikalapati, Vikram Garlapati, and others.

About Release

With its unique combination of meaningful storytelling and entertaining comedy, Production No. 1 is already generating buzz. The project’s focus on gender equality and the role of technology in modern narratives makes it highly relevant and timely.

Fans can look forward to the film’s release in 2025, with updates on the official title and first look expected soon.