Sreekaram Pre-Release Business Report

Sreekaram Pre-Release Event Image
Sreekaram Pre-Release Event Image

Highlights

Sharwanand has teamed up with a new director Kishore Reddy for an upcoming Telugu film titled Sreekaram. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady of the movie. The film is releasing this friday and the pre-release business looks good.

The following is the detailed pre-release business report of Sreekaram:

Nizam: Rs 5.7 crore

Ceeded: Rs 2.4 crore

Total Andhra area: Rs 8 crore

Worldwide: 1 Crore

Sreekaram pre-release business in Telugu states: Rs 16.1 crore

Total pre-release business worldwide: 17.1 Cr

With the hike in prices of ticket, we can expect that the film will recover all the costs involved in making of the movie. Also, the film will be declared a hit if it collects 17.5 Cr which is a little tough amidst competition from other films.

Sreekaram is releasing on March 11th. On the same day, Jathi Ratnalu and Gali Sampath are also hitting the screens.

