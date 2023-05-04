Sreeleela Bags Major Roles in Tollywood

Sreeleela, a Telugu actress, debuted in Tollywood alongside Roshan in Pelli SandaD. She gained attention from the audience for her glamour in the film. However, she made a breakthrough with Ravi Teja's Dhamaka, which was a massive blockbuster, and her performance contributed to the film's success.

Since then, there has been no stopping for the young actress. She is part of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with Trivikram, and Nandamuri Balakrishna's 108th film.

Sreeleela is also the female lead in Boyapati-Ram Pothineni's upcoming film, Panja Vaishhnav Tej's fourth film, and Nithiin's upcoming flick. Today, her new project with Vijay Deverakonda had its pooja ceremony. Most filmmakers are keen to have the talented actress on board for their films, and she is undoubtedly making a mark in Tollywood.