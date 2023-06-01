Sreenivas Bellamkonda, Saagar K Chandra, 14 Reels Plus #BSS10 Launched Grandly Today

Promising young hero Sreenivas Bellamkonda who created a niche for himself by enthralling audiences with his mass and action entertainers will be joining forces with director Saagar Chandra who previously directed Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the blockbuster Bheemla Nayak. It’s an action entertainer with a unique subject and the director will be presenting Bellamkonda in a new look and character.

#BSS10 will be mounted on a high budget with rich production values under the popular production house 14 Reels Plus. Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta will be producing the movie. Harish Katta is the executive producer.

#BSS10 has been launched today with a simple Pooja at office with special guests gracing the occasion. Director Harish Shankar sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot, while he also handed over the script to the makers, along with director Parasuram. The camera was switched on by Director Parasuram. The event was also attended by Anil Ravipudi.

The movie will feature some popular actors playing crucial roles, while well-known technicians will handle different departments. The sensational composer Bheems Ceciroleo will score the music, while Jimshi Khalid will crank the camera. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao will edit the movie and Mallikarjun Chenchi is the art director.

The regular shoot of the movie will commence from June 2nd week.

Cast: Sreenivas Bellamkonda

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Saagar K Chandra

Producers: Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta

Banner: 14 Reels Plus

Ex-Producer: Harish Katta

Music: Bheems Ceciroleo

DOP: Jimshi Khalid

Art: Mallikarjun Chenchi

Editor: Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar