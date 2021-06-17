Sreenu Vaitla announces 3 new films

Sreenu Vaitla is one of the star directors in the film industry. However, he has been struggling in the recent past to make a comeback to success. After a long time, he announced three movies that he is currently working on. One of them is the sequel of Dhee, titled D ante D.

Apart from that, Vaitla is planning to do a multistarrer with two-star heroes. Titled Doubles Ready, the film is going to be interesting in many ways. The director did not reveal who will be a part of the project but there are speculations in the media that Mahesh and Chiranjeevi are in consideration for the same.

On the other hand, Sreenu Vaitla is also planning to do a small budgeted flick, introducing newcomers to the film industry. The film's announcement will come out after he wraps up Dhee sequel.

Dhee sequel features Manchu Vishnu and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles.