Sriwass to wait for Balakrishna

Dialogue writer A M Rathnam has prepared an interesting script for Nandamuri Balakrishna. According to the latest reports, M Rathnam has recently narrated the script to the 'Dictator' actor.



Touted to be an emotional entertainer with a bunch of action elements, rumors are rife that Sriwass will wield the megaphone for this project. Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy with his upcoming film 'Akhanda' under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. After wrapping up this project, Balayya will join hands with Gopichand Malineni's next project. After wrapping up Gopichand Malineni's project, Balakrishna will collaborate with Sriwass.



Sriwass will have to wait for quite some time before taking the project on to the sets. More details regarding the film and the official announcement are still awaited.

