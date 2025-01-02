Sriya Reddy wows fans with bold fashion

Sriya Reddy, who garnered praise for her powerful role as Radha Rama Mannar in Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, is making waves once again, this time with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress recently turned heads with a striking blue thigh-slit dress paired with trendy sneakers, showcasing her effortlessly chic style. Her sultry yet casual look has set the fashion world buzzing, making it clear that Sriya is ready to own 2025 with her confidence and flair.













With the thigh-high slit and bold pop of color, Sriya blends sexy sophistication with casual comfort, proving she’s a total fashionista. Whether she’s stepping onto the red carpet or enjoying casual outings, Sriya’s style is always on point.





On the professional front, Sriya is keeping her fans eagerly awaiting her next projects. She’s currently filming for two highly anticipated films: the Telugu movie They Call Him OG and the Tamil film Andava Kaanom. With her talent and stunning style, Sriya is undoubtedly one of the most exciting actresses to watch out for in 2025. Fans can expect more powerful performances and jaw-dropping looks from this rising star.











