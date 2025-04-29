SS Rajamouli unveils heartwarming trailer of ‘Muthayya’

The moving trailer of the award-winning film Muthayya was officially launched today by celebrated filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli and producer Shobu Yarlagadda. Rajamouli expressed his admiration, stating that the trailer deeply touched him and conveyed his best wishes to the entire team.

Directed by Bhaskhar Maurya, Muthayya stars K. Sudhakar Reddy, Arun Raj, Poorna Chandra, and Mounika Bomma in lead roles. The film is produced by Vamsi Karumanchi and Vrinda Prasad under HY Life Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. and Fictionary Entertainment LLP, with Diwakar Mani serving both as cinematographer and co-producer. The film is set to premiere on ETV Win on May 1.

Muthayya tells the heartfelt story of a 60-year-old man from Chennuru whose lifelong dream is to become a film actor. Despite his age and lack of support, Muthayya persistently chases his dream—visiting every film crew in his village, creating reels for social media, and showcasing his talent in local stage plays.

However, the journey isn't easy. With financial struggles and minimal encouragement from his loved ones, Muthayya’s passion is tested at every turn. The trailer powerfully captures his emotional highs and lows, culminating in a burning question: Will Muthayya ever get to see himself on the big screen with his fellow villagers watching?

A compelling line from the trailer encapsulates his inner struggle, making the teaser all the more impactful. Muthayya promises to be a touching tale of dreams, determination, and the enduring spirit of storytelling.