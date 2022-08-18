SSMB 28: The Release Date Of This Trivikram Directorial Is Out

Any news relating Tollywood's superstar Mahesh Babu will create noise on social media for sure and when it comes to the announcement of his latest movie release date, then the excitement will be on the next level. It is all known that Mahesh Babu teamed up with ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for his next movie which is tentatively titled as SSMB 28. Off late, the makers unveiled the release date of this most-awaited movie and made the day for the fans.

Along with sharing a small video, the makers also wrote, "The Reigning Superstar will arrive on 28th April 2023! Get ready to witness @urstrulymahesh garu in a scintillating Massy look & high octane entertainer ~ #SSMB28 #Trivikram @hegdepooja @MusicThaman @vamsi84 #SSMB28From28April".

The video unveils the release date of SSMB 28… It will hit the big screens next year i.e on 28th April, 2023…

Well, Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram worked for two movies Athadu and Khaleja earlier and now the third one is on the way! This movie is being produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Tentatively titled as SSMB 28, there are many expectations on it before the starting of the shoot itself! Glam doll Pooja Hegde is the lead actress of this movie.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Pata movie. It is directed by Parasuram and is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment banners. It has Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress while Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and Samuthrakani are roped in to play prominent roles. This movie was released on 1st April, 2022 and turned into a blockbuster!