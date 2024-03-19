‘SSMB 29’ update: Rajamouli reveals some key details of this Mahesh Babu-starrer

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu have joined forces for an eagerly awaited project, tentatively titled SSMB 29. The duo's collaboration promises to deliver a cinematic masterpiece that will captivate audiences worldwide.

Amidst the bustling energy of Japan, SS Rajamouli recently attended a special screening of his global blockbuster "RRR." Following the screening, the director provided tantalizing insights into his upcoming project with Mahesh Babu. Rajamouli confirmed that the script for SSMB 29 has been finalized, marking the beginning of pre-production activities.

Mahesh Babu is slated to play the protagonist in SSMB 29, and Rajamouli's revelations have ignited a wave of excitement among fans. The director hinted at the possibility of organizing promotional campaigns featuring Mahesh Babu in Japan, further adding to the buzz surrounding the project.

With a script penned by the prolific Vijayendra Prasad and musical compositions by Oscar winner MM Keeravaani, SSMB 29 is poised to transcend boundaries and set new benchmarks in the world of cinema. Financed by KL Narayana of Durga Arts, the film is expected to unveil more thrilling details in the days to come. As pre-production gathers momentum and excitement builds, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the magic that SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu will create together on the silver screen.