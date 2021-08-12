SSMB28 to come out as an action entertainer

Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to join hands with Trivikram Srinivas for his upcoming film. Tentatively titled as #SSMB28, the film is marking the third outing of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after 2 super hits like 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja'.

From the past few days, we have been hearing so many rumors about the genre of the film. Now, an interesting update about the film is that the movie will be a complete action entertainer and the makers are super confident about the success of the film.

The fans are very excited as this combination is hitting the celluloid after almost a decade. There is a positive buzz around the project currently.

Pooja Hegde is on board to play the female lead in this film. Haarika and Hassine Creations banner is bankrolling this project.





