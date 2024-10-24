  • Menu
Star Choreographer Jani Master gets bail

Renowned choreographer Jani Master has been granted conditional bail by the High Court of Telangana in connection with a sexual assault case.

Renowned choreographer Jani Master has been granted conditional bail by the High Court of Telangana in connection with a sexual assault case. After previous bail attempts were denied in the Rangareddy district court, Jani Master approached the High Court, which reviewed his petition and granted bail today.

Jani Master was arrested last month in Goa following allegations from a 21-year-old female choreographer, who accused him of sexual assault dating back to her time as a minor. Charged under the POCSO Act, he was placed in remand at Chanchalguda Jail in Hyderabad.

Earlier, his interim bail plea to attend the National Award ceremony for the 2022 film Thiruchitrambalam was denied after the jury suspended his award due to the ongoing investigation. Jani Master, along with his wife and associates, has maintained his innocence, denying all allegations.

