Star director on board for struggling star kid

Young Akkineni hero Akhil hasn't tasted success so far in his career. All the three movies Akhil starred in ended up as disasters at the box office. Now, Akhil has pinned all his hopes on his fourth outing, 'Most Eligible Bachelor'.

After wrapping up this project, Akhil will join hands with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fame Surendra Reddy for his next movie. Titled as Agent, according to the latest buzz, the actor has signed a project with a star director. If the buzz is to be believed then Akkineni Akhil has signed the sixth project in his career with none other than as director Koratala Siva. Nagarjuna who has been concerned about Akhil's career has discussed with the Bharat ane Nenu director and the latter also responded positively.

Akhil was likely to join hands with director Koratala Shiva for his next project. On the other hand, if everything goes as per the plan, Akhil and Koratala Siva will begin this project after Koratala completes his ongoing film 'Acharya' and his next with NTR.

