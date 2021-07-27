Star heroine to be cast as sister for Prabhas?

Pan -India actor Prabhas joined hands with director Prashanth Neel for "Salaar". As soon as the project announcement was made, the expectations on the project went high. The combination itself created a huge buzz in audience.

Now, the latest industry buzz reveals that star heroine Jyothika might come on board to play Prabhas sister in the film. Prashanth Neel approached Jyothika with the script, and she reportedly liked it. However, the actress has kept her decision on hold. Jyothika is choosing films wisely in her second innings. Unless her character carries any significance, she does not accept films but instead prefers to stay without work.

"Salaar" is a pan-India project, and the film might have a special role for Jyothika, but we do not know what's running in her mind. If Jyothika comes on board, the actress will be seen in Tamil and Telugu versions. Hombale Films is producing the film and the shoot is in progress. The makers scheduled the film's release for Sankranthi next year.