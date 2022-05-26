Star MAA Gives A Golden Opportunity For Common People As Asks Them To Grab A Chance To Enter Bigg Boss 6 House

The biggest reality show Bigg Boss Telugu has successfully completed 5 seasons and one OTT season too! The first season was hosted by Junior NTR and the second one was helmed by Natural Star Nani… From season 3, King Nagarjuna is hosting the show and impressed the small screen audience with his amazing skills. Just a few days back the OTT first season came to an end while Bindu Madhavi bagged the title and grabbed the audiences support with her intelligent play!

Off late, Star MAA announced great news and stated that the sixth season will have common people too in the house as the contestants.

Nagarjuna looked energetic in his stylish appeal and announced the great news to all his fans! If anyone wishes to participate in this reality show then, they need to log on to Starmaastartv.com and grab the chance!

First one needs to enter gender details on the Bigg Boss website. After that they can fill in the date of birth, the city in which they live as well as the address details. Thereafter, they have to enter the phone number and complete the OTP verification. Once that is done, an emergency number and name should be given. Even the languages which they speak should also be entered on the site!

Then one needs to enter their occupation details and also upload a 3-minute video which needs to be 50mb itself in size! So, guys grab the chance and get an opportunity to stay in the BB 6 house.

Well, a list of rumoured contestants of BB6 is doing rounds on internet and so, let us check it out…

1. RJ Hemanth

2. RJ Chaitu

3. Mithraw Sharma

4. Anchor Uday Bhanu

5. Ajay

6. YouTuber Nikhil

7. Actor Amardeep Chowdary

8. Comedian Getup Srinu

Soon we will be back with more details regarding BB6…