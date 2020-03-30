Bigg Boss TV Show: Star MAA re-telecasts

Bigg Boss TV Show: Bigg Boss is one of the popular TV shows in Telugu. With Jr NTR hosting the first season, Nani hosted the second season of the TV show. The third season was hosted by King Akkineni Nagarjuna. Star MAA and Endemolshine India together came up with the production and telecast of the show. The TV show provides ultimate entertainment to the audiences and keeps them engaged for over three months.

Star MAA has now decided to air the third season of the TV show during the 21 day lockdown period. Taking to Twitter, the TV channel management confirmed the same.

"In these hard times of #lockdown for 21 days, everyone feels like being in a #BiggBossTelugu house. So let's revisit the memories of #BiggBossTelugu3 once again!!! Mon-Sat at 3 PM on @StarMaa" read a tweet on the official handle of Star MAA.

