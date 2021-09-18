Star siren signs a women-centric film

Tollywood star beauty Samantha is all set to come up with her next project title 'Shaakuntalam' under the direction of Guna Shekar. Touted to be a mythological magnum opus, Samantha is playing the titular role in the film.

According to the latest buzz, Samantha has signed yet another female-centric movie for her next. Veteran producer Shivalenka Krishna Prasad who previously bankrolled Nani starrer 'Gentleman' and Sudheer Babu's 'Sammohanam' recently approached Samantha and the actress has immediately given her nod as she liked this script as well as her character. She has allotted her days from November and an official announcement regarding this project will be out soon.

Samantha has actually decided not to do more films but it looks like she has changed her plan and is into signing back to back films again.