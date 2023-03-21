Streaming Rights for Telugu Film Rangamarthanda Secured by Amazon Prime Video

Director Krishna Vamsi returns to the industry after a long hiatus following his previous work, the cop drama Nakshatram. His next movie, Rangamarthanda, is a remake of Nana Patekar's Marathi hit Natsamrat, starring Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and Rahul Sipligunj in pivotal roles. The movie is set to be released in theaters on March 22, and has been produced under the banners of Raja Shyamala Entertainment and Housefull Movies by Kalipu Madhu and S Venkat Reddy.

To generate excitement for the movie's release, the production company has organized a series of industry and media premieres throughout the week. Rangamarthanda's post-theatrical digital streaming rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, and the film will be available for streaming in the second half of April. The worldwide distribution rights for the movie have been secured by Mythri Movie Makers, a popular Telugu production house, who plan to give the film a big release ahead of Ugadi.

In celebration of Brahmanandam's birthday, the filmmakers released a video of the actor delivering a powerful passage from the Mahabharata while in character as Chakrapani, one of Rangamarthanda's main characters. The video clip sets the tone for what viewers can expect from Chakrapani in the film, as the actor delivers the monologue while perched on a hospital bed next to a saline drip.