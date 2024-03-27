Stylish Star Allu Arjun Flies to Dubai for Wax Statue Inauguration

Popular actor Allu Arjun was recently spotted at the airport with his family, jetting off to Dubai for a special occasion. He's there to unveil his very own wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds museum!

Arjun looked sharp in a head-to-toe black outfit, complete with a baseball cap. His wife, Sneha Reddy, opted for a stylish green and white striped shirt with white pants. Their adorable children, Ayaan and Arha, also sported black outfits, making for a picture-perfect family travel moment.

Fans might remember that Allu Arjun actually visited Madame Tussauds in Dubai last year. The grand unveiling of his wax figure was originally planned for then, but due to unforeseen circumstances, it had to be postponed. Now, after much anticipation, the wait is finally over!

The exciting news of Allu Arjun's trip to Dubai came straight from Madame Tussauds itself, through their official social media channels. This announcement sent a wave of thrill through his fans, who are eagerly waiting to see their favorite star immortalized in wax at the renowned museum.

Allu Arjun's last cinematic outing was the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021. He delivered a powerful performance in the lead role, which even earned him a National Award for Best Actor! The highly-anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set to hit theaters on August 15th of this year.

Beyond the upcoming sequel, there's more in store for Allu Arjun's fans. Whispers in the industry suggest that he might be teaming up with directors Trivikram and Atlee for upcoming projects. If these rumors turn out to be true, moviegoers can expect some exciting collaborations in the near future!