Success Party Location Confirmed for Waltair Veerayya

The film "Waltair Veerayya," starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja, has been declared a hit by audiences. Directed by Bobby, the film was released during the Sankranthi holiday season and was a festival winner. The film has grossed over Rs 200 crore. The team behind the film is planning to host a success party for the film on January 28th in Warangal.

The official announcement for the party is expected to be released soon. The film also features Rajendra Prasad in a key role, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as the female leads, and Prakash Raj and Bobby Simha in negative roles. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and Chiranjeevi's vintage looks and comic timing are major advantages for the film, which is described as a family entertainer.