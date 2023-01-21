Sudheer Babu’s Hunt Completes Its Censor Formalities

Tollywood's young actor Sudheer Babu is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with a complete action entertainer 'Hunt' He is essaying a cop role in this movie and will be seen chasing a murder mystery of an assistant commissioner who was his best friend too. The earlier released trailer also made us witness a glimpse of the intense plot and raised the expectations on the movie. As the release date is nearing, the movie also completed its censor formalities and it bagged a 'U/A' certificate. Announcing the same, the makers also shared a new poster on social media.

Sudheer Babu also shared the new poster and is all happy to share with his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Certified U/A and ready to HUNT! #HuntFromJan26th #HuntTheMovie".

In the poster, Sudheer Babu looked terrific in the chase sequence… He is seen holding the bike's end and trying to catch the enemy although he is skidding in the mud!

Going with the earlier launched trailer, it starts off with Sudheer Babu being introduced as a cop Arjun but he loses his memory in an accident. He happens to chase down the mystery behind the murder of his close friend Aryan Dev aka Bharath who was an assistant commissioner. But due to the deadly accident, he forgets his past but his higher official and friend Srikanth advises him to concentrate on his strengths rather than focussing on the lost memory. He asks him to chase the mystery within 18 days and report him with answers to 'How Why Who' questions. Arjun faces many challenges during his investigation but finally submits the report to Srikanth and surprisingly leaves the last page of the dairy empty. So, we need to wait and watch how Arjun will solve the mystery by connecting the right chords.

This movie also has an interesting cast as Bharath and senior actor Srikanth are part of it. Mime Gopi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Mounika Reddy, Goparaju Ramana, Manjula, Chitra Shukla, Supoorna Malkar, Sanjay Swaroop, Ravi Varma, 'Gemini' Suresh, Abhijit Poondla, Kotesh Mannava, and Satya Krishnan are also part of the movie.

This Mahesh Surapaneni directorial is produced by V Ananda Prasad under the banner of Bhavya Creations banner. Even the caption of the movie 'Guns Don't Lie' is also awesome!

Hunt movie will hit the theatres on the occasion of Republic Day i.e on 26th January, 2023!