Sudheer Babu's Hunt Release Date Is Locked

Tollywood's young actor Sudheer Babu always picks unique scripts and tries to add some new element to his plots. This time, he came up with a cop drama and titled it 'Hunt'. On the occasion of the last day of 2022, the makers shared a new poster and unveiled the new release date of the movie. Hunt will hit the theatres as a Republic Day special and entertain movie buffs with a powerful cop drama.

Even Sudheer Babu also shared the release date poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Keep the guns loaded!!

The hunt begins on Jan 26th! #HuntTheMovie #HuntFrom26Jan".

Sudheer Babu looked in an intense appeal in the poster and the movie will hit the theatres on 26th January, 2023!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcases how Mahesh's Babu's sister Manjula explains the differences between Arjun A and Arjun B. It looks like either Arjun dies and the look alike is bought into the scene or he might forget his past due to an accident. But with the help of Srikanth, Arjun once again tries to chase down a mystery behind a case. So, we need to wait and watch how he will catch the culprit being a cop!

This movie also has an interesting cast as Bharath and senior actor Srikanth are part of it. Mime Gopi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Mounika Reddy, Goparaju Ramana, Manjula, Chitra Shukla, Supoorna Malkar, Sanjay Swaroop, Ravi Varma, 'Gemini' Suresh, Abhijit Poondla, Kotesh Mannava, and Satya Krishnan are also part of the movie. Mahesh Surapaneni directed the movie and it is produced by V Ananda Prasad under the banner of Bhavya Creations banner. Sudheer Babu is all set to essay a cop role in this action entertainer. Even the caption of the movie 'Guns Don't Lie' is also raising expectations on the movie.