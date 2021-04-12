Sukumar Follows Shekar Kammula?

The trailer of Tollywood movie "Pushpa" which is being produced at Pan India level was released recently. The lead actor of this movie Allu Arjun, is currently busy with this project. Now, we hear that the trailer of this movie has broken the record created by the teaser of Rajamouli's upcoming movie "RRR" within 24 hours of its release and has taken number 1 place.



We learn that the first look of Pushpa has also broken the records of Prabhas starrer "Baahubali", "Radhe Shyam" and "RRR'. Not only the South Indian film industry, even people from the Hindi Film industry, are also awestuck by the craze created by the Icon Star Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun, who is seen in a unique get up, has won the hearts of his fans. His style of acting, and expressions have created a sensation among his fans. The story line of the movie is about smuggling of Sandalwood.

The trailer of this movie, which is at trending number 1 on YouTube, got about 25 million views, and about 792 thousand likes within 24 hours of its release.

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has played the villain role in this movie. Sandalwood actor Dolly Dhananjay will also be seen in a pivotal role in this movie. Kannada audience are inquisitive to know about Dolly Dhananjay's look in this movie.

Ths movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Allu Arjun will be emerging as a Pan India star for the first time in his acting career. It is learnt that Oscar winner Resul Pookutty, a sound designer is working for this movie.

Meanwhile, theatwst buzz is that Pushpa release is likely to be postponed over corona fears. The movie is directed by Sukumar. It is worth mentioning that Shekar Kammula recently announced that he was postponing the release of his much awaited movie Live Story featuring Akkineni Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi for the same reason. Now, it appears that Sukumar too is following suit. We have to wait for an official confirmation over this.