Naidu’s nod for futuristic research centre in Tirupati

Amaravati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday gave his nod for establishing a futuristic research centre in Tirupati, named ‘AP Futuristic Innovation and Research in Science and Technology’ (AP FIRST), the largest research body in the state, to help “shape the future of the younger generations to meet industry needs”.

The State government is fully prepared to extend all necessary support in that direction, he said, while emphasising the need to identify sectors that will offer opportunities in future and entail enhancing skills among youth.

The Chief Minister held a meeting at his camp office with advisors from the aerospace-defence as well as IT–digital transformation sectors. Senior officials from the Drone Corporation also participated in the meeting. During the discussions, Chandrababu Naidu took a key decision and approved proposals to establish AP FIRST in Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the government is drafting plans to ensure the State’s all-round development. Companies across various sectors are coming forward to invest. In the future, aerospace, defence, space technology, AI and cyber security, semiconductor devices and sensors, quantum technology, healthcare, biotechnology, green energy, and rural area technologies will play a crucial role.

The State government is framing policies accordingly and encouraging companies to invest in these sectors, he added.

“For the first time in the country, we are setting up a green ammonia plant in Kakinada as part of expansion of the green energy sector. In a similar manner, the State must emerge as a hub for innovations and start-up companies. It is the responsibility of the State government to provide skilled youth to the companies and industries that come forward. The AP FIRST institution being established in Tirupati should work to comprehensively meet the future needs and support the youth of the State. AP FIRST will be set up through a combination of two premier national institutions in Tirupati—IIT and IISER. This must be developed as a highly prestigious institution. To manage AP FIRST effectively, consultations should be held with the Central Government also,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said AP FIRST should coordinate with universities and leading companies across various sectors.

Students in government and private universities are already working on innovative ideas, and these must be harnessed. To enhance skills among youth in different domains, constant engagement with industries and companies is essential. At the same time, modules relating to emerging technologies and sectors witnessing rapid development must be identified and incorporated into academic curricula in consultation with educational institutions. AP FIRST should play a key role in enabling institutions to design such curricula. At the same time, the Chief Minister said, the Drone Corporation must be further strengthened. There is a need to expand the use of drones in agriculture and medical emergencies, he added.

“The Drone Corporation should form an expert advisory group. By the next International Drone Day, the State government’s efforts in delivering services through drones should be showcased vividly to the public.

He asked officials to conduct in-depth studies on concepts such as drone taxis and drone ambulances.

He asked them to coordinate with the Centre and examine the feasibility of establishing a Drone Traffic Control Management System a la air traffic control management system.

Aerospace and Defence Advisor Satish Reddy, IT–Digital Transformation Advisor Amit Duggar, IIT Tirupati Director Prof. K.N. Satyanarayana, Prof. Senthil Kumar, DMTI Director Colonel P.S. Reddy and other senior officials participated.