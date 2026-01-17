Fresh recruitment on cards, CM assures youth

Hyderabad: Announcing that the state government will take up further recruitment for government positions in the coming days, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appealed to unemployed youth not to fall prey to false propaganda by opposition parties. The Chief Minister made these remarks while distributing appointment letters to selected Group 3 candidates during a gathering in the city on Friday.

Revanth Reddy launched a broadside at the opposition BRS for allegedly deceiving unemployed youth during its ten-year rule. He claimed that former Chief Minister KCR focused primarily on his family and political career rather than the interests of the state. He remarked that the previous rulers neglected job recruitment, which led the youth to revolt and elect a people’s government. After coming to power in 2023, the Chief Minister stated that the TGPSC was revamped with credible members and that Group 1, 2, and 3 posts were filled transparently despite legal challenges and petitions filed by the opposition.

Highlighting the success of the current administration, the Chief Minister noted that nearly 70,000 jobs have been filled in just two years after studying the UPSC model to prevent the exam paper leaks that plagued the previous government. He told the newly recruited candidates that since a government job is a deeply emotional achievement in Telangana, they must now play a pivotal role in rebuilding the state. He explained that large-scale events for handing over appointment letters are held to celebrate the success of candidates who waited decades for these notifications.

In a significant policy warning, the Chief Minister stated that action would be taken against government employees who fail to care for their elderly parents. He announced that 10 to 15 per cent of an employee's salary would be debited directly into their parents' accounts if they are found to be neglected. He remarked that those who do not provide proper care for their parents are lacking in basic humanity.

Turning to the education sector, Revanth Reddy expressed concern over the declining confidence in government schools. He pointed out that while 3.3 million students are enrolled in 11,000 private schools, only 1.6 million are in government institutions. He emphasised that while education is accessible, the quality must be improved to allow poor students to compete globally. The Chief Minister stressed that his government is prioritising skill development alongside quality education and nutrition, as lack of professional skills often prevents students from excelling at an international level.