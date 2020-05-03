 Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Sukumar to cover Telangana in his next!

Sukumar to cover Telangana in his next!Sukumar
Highlights

Sukumar is one director who started off his career with a love story, titled Arya.

Tollywood: Sukumar is one director who started off his career with a love story, titled Arya. The movie became a big hit at the box-office and later, he came up with action thrillers and dramas. Sukumar scored a big hit with Rangasthalam, set in the Andhra region. Now, Sukumar works on Pushpa, set in the Rayalaseema region.

The buzz is that the director is going to work on a movie based on Telangana Sayudha Poratam for his next film. If the reports are true, Sukumar will come up with a love story that took place around the times of Telangana agitation.

Sukumar already began the work for the same and he is reading a lot of books about it currently. As of now, Sukumar is focused on making Pushpa a hit and then announce his next film in a grand manner.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories