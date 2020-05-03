Sukumar to cover Telangana in his next!

Sukumar is one director who started off his career with a love story, titled Arya. The movie became a big hit at the box-office and later, he came up with action thrillers and dramas. Sukumar scored a big hit with Rangasthalam, set in the Andhra region. Now, Sukumar works on Pushpa, set in the Rayalaseema region.

The buzz is that the director is going to work on a movie based on Telangana Sayudha Poratam for his next film. If the reports are true, Sukumar will come up with a love story that took place around the times of Telangana agitation.

Sukumar already began the work for the same and he is reading a lot of books about it currently. As of now, Sukumar is focused on making Pushpa a hit and then announce his next film in a grand manner.