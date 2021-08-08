Sumanth's 'Malli Modalaindi' creates buzz with its story plot

It is all known that the Akkineni's young hero Sumanth is all set to treat his fans with an interesting story. His upcoming movie "MalliModalaindi" is trending on social media as the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. The first look poster showcased a glimpse of the lead actors' life after divorce. Off late, the makers are revealing the casting details of the movie and veteran actress Suhasini and ace comedian Vennela Kishore are introduced with quirky character posters.



Suhasini Maniratnam is essaying the role of a single mother in this movie. She will be seen as an entrepreneur who is a bold and strong lady. Even the poster also showcased her in a beautiful way. She looked awesome in classy saree attire.

Next, in the line is ace comedian Vennela Kishore, he essays the role of Sumanth's bestie in this movie who creates more confusion with his perfect comedy timing and awesome expressions.

"MalliModalaindi" movie is being directed by TG Keerthi Kumar and has Sumanth and NainaGanguly in the lead roles. Music is composed by young music director Anup Rubens while this film is being produced by Raja Shekar Reddy under the Red Cinemas banner.

A report went viral on social media that Sumanth is all set to marry Pavitra this August as the photo of the wedding card was doing rounds on Twitter and Instagram. But Sumanth cleared the air stating that it is all about the remarriage and divorce concept of his upcoming movie "MalliModalaindi". Thus, this movie got enough hype and even raised the expectations on the movie.