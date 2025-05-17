Live
- Bengaluru police team to leave for Mumbai to record Sonu Nigam’s statement
- MP: Shajapur railway station gets major upgrade under Amrit Bharat scheme
- IPL 2025: Rain threat looms large as toss between RCB vs KKR delayed
- Bengaluru Airport Soars High with Record Profit and Global Accolades
- Indian startups raise $194 million this week
- BRS Sounds the Bugle for Government Employees’ Rights
- Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Ace’ set for May 23 release
- Sumaya Reddy has a special b’day after ‘Dear Uma’ success
- Nayanthara comes onboard for ‘Mega157’
- ‘Bakasura Restaurant’ trailer unveiled; promises a unique treat
Sumaya Reddy has a special b’day after ‘Dear Uma’ success
Achieving recognition as a heroine, writer, and producer with just one film is no easy task, but Sumaya Reddy, a talented artist from Anantapur, has done just that.
Achieving recognition as a heroine, writer, and producer with just one film is no easy task, but Sumaya Reddy, a talented artist from Anantapur, has done just that. With her debut film Dear Uma, she has made a striking impression in Tollywood, earning accolades not only for her compelling performance but also for her strong writing and bold decision to back the film as a producer.
Dear Uma, which highlighted critical flaws in the medical system, resonated widely with audiences and received a warm reception in theatres. Sumaya’s portrayal of the lead character captured hearts, while her insightful writing showcased a deep understanding of storytelling. Her decision to produce the film underlines her determination and belief in the subject, earning admiration across the industry.
On May 18th, Sumaya celebrated her birthday in the presence of her family. This year's celebration held special meaning, following the overwhelming success of her debut film. Now, riding high on the response, Sumaya is gearing up for a series of new and exciting ventures.
Under her production banner Suma Chitra Arts, several films are currently in development. She will also continue to play leading roles in upcoming projects, with more details to be revealed soon.