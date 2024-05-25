Sundeep Kishan, Aparna Balamurugan sizzle in AR Rahman’s melodic treat for Dhanush’s ‘Raayan’

Dynamic duo Sundeep Kishan and Aparna Balamurugan set screens ablaze with their scintillating chemistry in the latest melody from Dhanush's much-anticipated 50th film, "Raayan." Following the success of the first single, the makers have unveiled a romantic track composed by the legendary AR Rahman, promising a musical delight.

In this foot-tapping melody, Rahman crafts a contrasting tune, blending romantic allure with groovy beats, akin to a slow poison that captivates listeners. Vijay Prakash and Haripriya's mesmerizing vocals, coupled with the enchanting lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, beautifully encapsulate the romantic fervor between the lead pair, enhancing the song's appeal.

Directed by Dhanush for the second time, "Raayan" features Kalidas Jayaram in a pivotal role, alongside a stellar cast including SJ Surya, Selvaraghavan, and Dhushara Vijayan. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film promises a thrilling cinematic experience.

Renowned cinematographer Om Prakash captures the film's visuals, while Prasanna GK takes charge of editing duties. With Jacki as the production designer and Peter Hein as the action choreographer, "Raayan" boasts top-notch technical expertise.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on June 13th, the Telugu version will be presented by Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP, adding to the anticipation surrounding this landmark project in Dhanush's illustrious career.