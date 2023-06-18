Suniel Narang to take charge as new president of TFCC

Asian Cinemas’ Suniel Narang, one of the leading producers and exhibitors in the Telugu film industry, has been elected as the Honorable President of Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce Governing Council. Suniel Narang will serve as the Council’s President from 2023-25.

In the elections that were held to elect the Council’s new executive committee, VLSridhar and Vasudeva Rao have been elected as the Vice Presidents, while K Anupam Reddy has been elected as the Secretary of TFCC. The newly elected panel interacted with the media on Saturday evening at Film Chamber to introduce themselves. Suniel Narang recently made headlines when he launched Asian Allu Arjun multiplex in Ameerpet in association with hero Allu Arjun. Suniel is currently busy producing Sudheer Babu’s “Maama Maschindra.”