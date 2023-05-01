Sunil and Co, Yalamanda Charan, Himalaya Studio Mansions, Mirth Media 'Bhuvana Vijayam' releases on May 12

Sunil, Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Kishore and Dhanraj in the lead roles, directed by debutant Yalamanda Charan, the film 'Bhuvana Vijayam' is produced by Kiran and VSK under the banners of Himalaya Studio Mansions and Mirth Media.

The promotional content of this film is getting a good response. Already teaser and theme song birth of 'Bhuvana Vijayam' has increased interest in the movie. The makers have recently announced the release date. 'Bhuvana Vijayam' will hit the screens on May 12.

Hosted by Srimati Lakshmi, the film features Goparaju Ramana, Raj Thirandasu, Jabardast Raghava, Ananth, Sonia Chaudhary, Snehal Kamath, Shaking Seshu, Satthi Pandu among others.

Shekhar Chandra is providing the music and Sai is providing the cinematography for this film. Editing by Chhota K Prasad.

Cast: Sunil, Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Big Boss Vasanti, Thirty Years Prithvi, Dhanraj, Goparaju Ramana, Raj Thirandasu, Jabardast Raghava, Ananth, Sonia Chaudhary, Snehal Kamath, Shaking Seshu, Sattipandu and others.

Technical Team:

Written and Directed by: Yalamanda Charan

Banners: Himalaya Studio Mansions, Mirth Media

Producers: Kiran, VSK

Submitted by: Mrs. Lakshmi

Music by: Shekhar Chandra

DOP: Sai

Editor: Chhota K Prasad

PRO : Tejaswi Sajja