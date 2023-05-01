Live
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
- Tollywood Blockbuster 'Balagam' Announces World Television Premiere Date
Sunil and Co, Yalamanda Charan, Himalaya Studio Mansions, Mirth Media 'Bhuvana Vijayam' releases on May 12
Sunil, Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Kishore and Dhanraj in the lead roles, directed by debutant Yalamanda Charan, the film 'Bhuvana Vijayam' is produced by Kiran and VSK under the banners of Himalaya Studio Mansions and Mirth Media.
Sunil, Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Kishore and Dhanraj in the lead roles, directed by debutant Yalamanda Charan, the film 'Bhuvana Vijayam' is produced by Kiran and VSK under the banners of Himalaya Studio Mansions and Mirth Media.
The promotional content of this film is getting a good response. Already teaser and theme song birth of 'Bhuvana Vijayam' has increased interest in the movie. The makers have recently announced the release date. 'Bhuvana Vijayam' will hit the screens on May 12.
Hosted by Srimati Lakshmi, the film features Goparaju Ramana, Raj Thirandasu, Jabardast Raghava, Ananth, Sonia Chaudhary, Snehal Kamath, Shaking Seshu, Satthi Pandu among others.
Shekhar Chandra is providing the music and Sai is providing the cinematography for this film. Editing by Chhota K Prasad.
Cast: Sunil, Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Big Boss Vasanti, Thirty Years Prithvi, Dhanraj, Goparaju Ramana, Raj Thirandasu, Jabardast Raghava, Ananth, Sonia Chaudhary, Snehal Kamath, Shaking Seshu, Sattipandu and others.
Technical Team:
Written and Directed by: Yalamanda Charan
Banners: Himalaya Studio Mansions, Mirth Media
Producers: Kiran, VSK
Submitted by: Mrs. Lakshmi
Music by: Shekhar Chandra
DOP: Sai
Editor: Chhota K Prasad
PRO : Tejaswi Sajja