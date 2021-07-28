Super Deluxe gets release date

100% Telugu OTT platform aha, to the delight of movie lovers, is keeping its promise of streaming one blockbuster after the other week after week. One of the platform's most anticipated films, Super Deluxe, is gearing up for a worldwide Telugu premiere on August 6. The critically acclaimed anthology is a genre-bender starring Vijay Sethupathi, Ramya Krishna, Samantha, Fahadh Faasil and Mysskin in the lead, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja.



The film is best remembered for the pathbreaking performance of Vijay Sethupathi, who plays Shilpa (originally Manickam), a transgender woman who returns home after many years, much to the shock of his wife and young son. In what's certainly a masterclass in the representation of the LGBTQIA community on screen, the actor remains sincere to the portrayal of Shilpa sans any exaggeration and even won a National Award for Best Supporting Actor for the same.



Samantha and Fahadh Faasil play an on-screen couple, leading a loveless marriage, who move from pillar to post to cover up an accidental death. Despite essaying roles that are essentially flawed, the performances of the stellar actors make you empathise and root for them throughout the movie. The same works for Leela, a character brought to life by Ramya Krishna, where she's trying to lead a life of dignity after a shady past.



Bagavathi Perumal, Gayathrie Shankar, and filmmaker Mysskin are cast in brief yet crucial roles that drive the essence of the film's theme - oneness. The four stories narrated in Super Deluxe throws light on humans from various walks of life stuck in complicated situations and manage to come out of it miraculously. aha is a one-stop entertainment destination that's home to several blockbuster films and web originals including Krack, Khaidi, Sulthan, Naandhi, Zombie Reddy, In the Name of God, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, Kudi Yedamaithe, Sam Jam and 11th Hour to name a few.