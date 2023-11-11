Superhit Director Venky Kudumula Unveils Title Promo of 'Zamana'

In recent times, content-based movies have acquired a star status in Telugu cinema. The audience have made even small films huge blockbusters owing to the stamina of the content. Youthful entertainer 'Zamana' is arriving with an interesting story mirroring the thinking of Gen Z.

Starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan's 'BRO' fame Surya Srinivas and Sanjeev Kumar in leading roles, the film is jointly produced by Tejaswi Adapa and Boddula Laxman of Sri Lakshmi Vallabha Creations and VS Associates. Bhasker Jakkula is wielding the megaphone. The film's title promo has been released by Superhit Director Venky Kudumula.

Speaking on the occasion, Venky Kudumula said, "The promo is quite interesting. I wish Surya Srinivas and Sanjay all the very best. I liked director Bhasker Jakkula's vision a lot. The shot of Charminar in the title promo is solid. The cinematographer has captured it so well. My team is always available for any help related to this movie. All the very best to the producers and the rest of the team."

Hero Surya Srinivas said, "Thanks to Venky Kudumula for the honours. He is a lucky charm. Our director Bhasker has a thorough going vision. The film features a wonderful story about today's youth. I thank the producers for giving me this opportunity."

Director Bhasker Jakkula said, "Charminar and the old city backdrop have been done to appeal to youth. Even though it's my first movie, the actors and technicians extended their full support. Thanks to our producers for believing in the story. Soon, we will come to you with another interesting update."

Cast:

Surya Srinivas, Sanjeev Kumar, Swati Kashyap, Zara and others.

Crew:

Writer-Director: Bhasker Jakkula;

Banner: Sri Lakshmi Vallabha Creations, VS Associates;

Producers: Tejaswi Adapa, Boddula Laxman;

Co-Producers: B Shashikant, B Shivakanth;

Cinematographer: Jagan A;

Music Director: Keshav Kiran;

Editor: MR Varma;

Fights: Real Satish, Robin Subbu;

Executive Producer: Satish Reddy Allam;

PRO: Srinu - Siddhu.