Superstar Krishna Passes Away At The Age Of 79

Tollywood's legendary actor Krishna is no more… He passed away this morning around 4 AM at the age of 79. He breathed his last in the Continental Hospital, Hyderabad due to multi-organ failure. He was admitted to the hospital yesterday at midnight after he fell unconscious due to respiratory issues. The doctors immediately gave him CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) for 20 minutes and then he was shifted to ICU and was on ventilator support.

Superstar Krishna acted in more than 350 movies and made his debut with Thene Manasulu movie in 1965. He acted in many notable movies like Alluri Sitaramaraju, Pandanti Kapuram, Simhasanam, Gudachari 116, James Bond 777 and Agent Gopi. He also essayed many roles in spy, historical, mythological, western, action and cowboy genre films.

Well, the late actor also directed 17 movies. He became a producer and bankrolled a few movies under his home banner, Padmalaya Studios. He also received the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2009.

Superstar Krishna was born on 31 May, 1943 in Burripalem of Guntur district. His younger son Mahesh Babu is now an ace actor in Tollywood. His elder son Ramesh Babu passed away a couple of years ago and his first wife Indira Devi also breathed her last a few days ago. His second wife and well-known actress Vijaya Nirmala also passed away a couple of years ago.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Superstar Krishna garu. We honour his life and the tremendous impact he had on cinema. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ghattamaneni family during this time of grief 🙏#RIP — Team Mahesh Babu (@MBofficialTeam) November 15, 2022

It is a big loss to the film industry and most of them are consoling Mahesh Babu with their condolence messages… And it's definitely a big void for Mahesh Babu personally!

