Surprises ahead from 'Liger' team 

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy focusing on his upcoming project which is a sports drama titled 'Liger' that runs with boxing backdrop under the direction of Puri Jagannath.

Touted to be a pan Indian project, Bollywood beauty Ananya Pandey is playing the female lead in this movie and is all set to mark her Tollywood debut with this film. The makers have surprised the fans suddenly by releasing back to back movie updates. They have announced that the movie's first glimpse will be out today. Vijay and his team announced that the shoot images will get released followed by a customized Instagram filter on the next day.

Ramyakrishna, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, etc are playing crucial roles in this movie. Mani Sharma and Tanishk Bagchi are composing tunes for this romantic sports action drama.