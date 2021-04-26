Swathi excited about Tollywood comeback!

Tollywood: Swathi Reddy aka Colours Swathi is making her comeback to Telugu cinema, almost after 4 years. The actress is going to be seen in a key role in the upcoming Telugu film titled Panchatantram. The film has a lot of talented actors playing key roles.

Swathi opened up that she would like to do back to back films from now on. She acknowledged the gap that she has taken and also told that she is bored of waiting for good offers. Swathi also revealed that she would do films that offer her heroine roles as well as special roles.

The actress is in talks with a few filmmakers already. Most likely, she might announce a couple of more films that she signed already. She plays a key role in the film Panchatantram and hopes to make an impressive mark with her comeback film.