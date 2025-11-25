‘Swayambhu’ targets maha Shivaratri release

Nikhil, who attained nationwide acclaim with the Pan-India blockbuster ‘Karthikeya 2’, is now set to captivate audiences once again with his ambitious 20th film, ‘Swayambhu’. Mounted on a grand scale, this historical action epic is directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios, and presented by Tagore Madhu. With top-tier production values and a powerful Pan-India vision, ‘Swayambhu’ stands as one of Nikhil’s most prestigious ventures to date.

The makers unveiled major updates today, confirming that the monumental production has officially wrapped its shoot. After an intense two-year journey and 170 days of extensive filming, the team proudly announced completion. Positioned as an epic celebrating India’s rich history and timeless glory, ‘Swayambhu’ is set to conquer theatres worldwide this Maha Shivaratri—February 13, 2026.

Describing the experience as both challenging and exhilarating, Nikhil shared insights in a release-date announcement video titled ‘Rise of Swayambhu’, offering glimpses into the world-building and grand making. What began as a single film soon evolved into an expansive cinematic universe, brought to life through massive sets spread across acres and executed with tremendous craftsmanship. Backed by crores of investment and the unwavering commitment of producers Bhuvan and Sreekar, the team worked with one united goal: to present an extraordinary legend on the big screen.

Rooted in India’s cultural heritage, ‘Swayambhu’ delves into untold chapters of the past—stories that extend far beyond traditional tales of kings and wars. At its heart lies the saga of a formidable warrior whose valour shaped an era.

In the video, Nikhil also introduced his horse, Maruthi, and highlighted the exceptional technical team responsible for crafting this magnum opus. The actor underwent a complete physical transformation and rigorous training to portray this demanding role with authenticity and intensity. He also dubbed his own role in the Hindi version to ensure greater narrative authenticity.

The film features Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh as the female leads. Visual maestro KK Senthil Kumar handles cinematography, while acclaimed composer Ravi Basrur provides the musical score. Production design is led by M. Prabhaharan and Raveendra, who meticulously shaped the film’s grand visual world.

With the shoot now wrapped, the rise of ‘Swayambhu’ begins, and anticipation is soaring for this Pan-India spectacle.