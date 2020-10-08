Taapsee Pannu Escapes To Maldives And Drops The Pics From Her Vacation

B-Town's 'Pink' lady Taapsee Pannu flew to Maldives post lockdown for a short vacation and is enjoying her holidays to the core… She travelled to the Maldives along with her siblings Shagun and Evania Pannu and is making her fans go gaga over her by dropping amazing clicks on her Instagram page…

This is her latest pic… Taapsee is seen sporting in a maroon coloured off-shoulder top and teamed it with a floral printed gown. She posed to cams near a cottage and made us go awe with her happy smile!!! She also wrote, "One for such beautiful corners ❤️



#Maldives #Holiday #TajExotica".

Wow… Such an amazing picturesque beachside!!! Our 'Thappad' movie diva is happily relaxing on the swing amid beautiful sea waters and lovely climate. She also wrote, "My 2 favourite times of the day...



dawn and dusk.

And this trip is making me feel I can never have enough of it.

#Maldives #Holiday #TajExotica".

This is another amazing click from Taapsee's vacay dairies!!! This definitely leaves us green with envy as she is seen enjoying amid ultimate blue sea… She also wrote, "When we take the idea of 'Rise and Shine' literally!



📷: our newly discovered director on board @shagun_pannu

#Maldives #Vacation #HappySky #TajExotica".

Taapsee is just making us reminisce our memorable vacations with her pics… This one is clicked when she posed in a sun-kissed climate filled with a blue-water bed. She also wrote, "Verified



When nature seems to have the best filter... best background.... best lighting .... best props... all you can do is not spoil it 💁🏻‍♀️

#Maldives #GetAway #TajExotica".

This one is straight from Taj Exotica resort… Taapsee posted near the swimming pool with a modish appeal. The lush green aura and cool climate made Taapsee look gorgeous. She also wrote, "Here's me looking forward to the much-needed getaway.



P.S- that pool was out of bound so @khamkhaphotoartist figured out other means to make the picture look cool."

This 'Mulk' actress also shared a few pics on her Instagram stories… Have a look!





This one shows Taapsee happily flying to the Maldives with her sisters… She is seen wearing a mask and face shield in the flight!!!





Taapsee makes the Maldives her home for next few days…





Pannu sisters are happily enjoying in the pool…





Taapsee capturing the poolside image with a selfie click!!!



Happy vacation Taapsee… Enjoy to the core!!!