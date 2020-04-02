Talk of the town: Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas to reunite?

Trivikram Srinivas is one of the star directors in the movie industry but during the beginning days of his career as a director, it is Mahesh Babu who encouraged him by giving an opportunity to work on the film Athadu. Both got unimaginable name and fame with the movie. Athadu is regarded as one of the classics in the movie industry and it has a great repeat value even today.

On the other side, after Athadu, the actor and director worked on the film Khaleja which did not win the audiences at the box-office but got critical acclaim from everyone. Khaleja too has a great repeat value and is one of the best works from Trivikram and Mahesh.

Interestingly, some differences erupted between them and they chose to part ways. According to the buzz, they are planning to reunite now. If the reports are believed to be true, Trivikram's business partner S Radha Krishna might meet Mahesh soon and discuss about a possible collaboration with him.