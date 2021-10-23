Tamannaah awaits advance from Chiru's film!

Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia is currently busy working on a series of interesting films. The sensational actress decided to quit the Master Chef show because of her busy schedules. Now, the latest reports in Tollywood reveal that the actress is awaiting the advance from the makers of Bhola Shankar.

Bhola Shankar is one of the exciting films that Megastar Chiranjeevi is going to come up with. It is the official remake of the Tamil hit film Vedhalam. Meher Ramesh is the film's director. Keerthy Suresh plays Chiranjeevi's sister in the film.

Chiranjeevi will romance Tamannaah in the film. The makers finished all the formalities about getting her on board. But, she is yet to get the advance because of which the actress is yet to give dates for the project.

Mahati Swara Sagar is the film's music director. Anil Sunkara is the film's producer.