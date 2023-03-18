Taraka Ratna's Wife Alkehya Rede Shared A Few Beautiful Pics And Penned A Heartfelt Note Reminiscing Her Husband

Tollywood's young actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away exactly one month ago i.e on 18th February 2023 at Bengaluru's Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital. He suffered from a massive heart attack on 27th January, 2023 at the Yuva Galam event of Nara Lokesh's padayatra. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital and then his pulse was revived. Later he was shifted to Narayana hospital and he fought for his life for almost 23 days. But he breathed his last on auspicious Shivaratri and peacefully reached heaven leaving his family teary-eyed.

Especially his wife Alekhya Rede is still not able to cope up as they married in a temple going against their families. They stood strong in their thick and thin and were also blessed with three cute children. Today marks exactly one month of Tarak's death and thus his wife Alekhya penned a heartfelt note and shared a few memorable pics on her Instagram page…

Along with sharing a few pics with her dear husband Tarak Ratna and children, she also wrote, "Its been exactly a month since you left us, but the memories of you are sooo fresh in my mind.. We met, we became best friends, we started dating, though i was sooo unsure of our relationship, you were soo confident to start a new chapter of our life..you fought battles from that very decision.. we got married, there was chaos ,we got discriminated, but we still survived and were happy with just you and i to this day and forward.. life changed after nishkamma, our joy doubled, but the suffering stil existed.. we took each day at a time, turned a blind eye to the hate, and continued to stay sane..2019 our surprise arrived, the twins…I still remember , you always wanted a big family and missed yours so made a beautiful one for us.. through all these years, the struggle was real till the end…nobody could understand nor see the pain you were carrying in your heart, coz sometimes it kills when we are hurt by our very own.. I couldnt help you through the brunt you faced.. only people who stood by us from the start stayed til the very end, but the ones we lost, were long gone, and could never find you even on your grave.. you are our real hero obu,.. we as a family are proud of you and to have this journey with you even for this short period hope we meet again somewhere where there is peace, sanity and happiness. #tarakratna #balayya #balayyababu #nishkahope #vijaysaireddy #nbk #jaibalayya #vsr #iu #wemissyou #".

Right from their house warming ceremony to Nishka's childhood pic to foreign trip, Tarak and Alekhya looked beautiful along with their small family!

Alekhya also thanked Nandamuri Balakrishna who was there with Tarak when he was fighting for life in the hospital. She shared a special post earlier and showed off her gratitude…