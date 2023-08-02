  • Menu
Tarun denies rumours on his marriage
Telugu actor Tarun, who began his career as a child artist and went on to become a famous hero, has delivered many blockbuster movies such as “Nuvve Kavali,” “Priyamaina Neeku,” “Nuvve Nuvve,” and “Nuvvu Leka Nenu Lenu.” His last on-screen appearance was in “Idi Naa Love Story,” released in 2018.

Recently, the actor has been in the news due to rumours about his marriage. However, Tarun has denied any plans for the wedding. In a statement, he said, “This propaganda is not true. If I had any good news to share, I would do so openly on social media or in front of the media. I don’t know why these rumours are spreading about my marriage.”

Despite his absence from the big screen, Tarun has a massive fan following, and his fans eagerly await his return to the silver screen.

