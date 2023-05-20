Team NTR 31 Drops A Special Announcement Poster And Wishes The Young Tiger On This Special Occasion

Tollywood's ace actor Junior NTR is celebrating his 40th birthday today… On this special occasion, he is receiving special wishes from all his fans and co-stars. Even Bollywood's ace actor Hrithik Roshan who is part of the War 2 movie also dropped a special post. Right from Chiranjeevi to Mahesh Babu and Sai Dharam Tej to Rajeev Kanakala, many of the stars are pouring birthday wishes. Coming to the makers of his upcoming movies, they are also leaving no stone unturned in creating noise. Already we witnessed the terrific first look poster of the Devara movie. Now, the makers of his 31st movie also shared the announcement poster and turned the day into a bigger one. Being KGF filmmaker Prashant Neel's directorial, there are many expectations on it.

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “Team #NTR31 wishes @tarak9999 a very Happy Birthday. On to the sets from March 2024 #HappyBirthdayNTR#PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial”.

Well, this movie is being directed by Prashant Neel and the shooting will kick-start in next March after wrapping up the schedules of the Devara movie.

The poster is also interesting having NTR’s title in red shade stating that it is a complete action thriller similar to Prashant Neel’s expectations.

This is the first look poster of Junior NTR from his 31st movie showcasing him in a complete intense appeal with close-up shot!

This movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers along with Kalyan Ram’s NTR Arts banner. Further details of the cast and crew will be announced soon!

Happy Birthday Junior NTR…