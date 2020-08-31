Team RRR aims at a New Year Surprise!

Tollywood: SS Rajamouli is waiting for the pandemic to get controlled before he resumes the shoot for the film RRR. Already, the star director made plans to resume the shoot but it did not happen. Rajamouli also got contracted with Corona but he recovered from the same.

There is a lot of pending work to be completed by the makers. There is no clarity on when the shoot resumes but the sources close to the film unit have revealed us that the director is currently aiming to resume the work mostly in December.

The buzz is that Rajamouli will start the shoot for a special promo which he is planning to release for the New Year. If he releases a promo, it will surely bring happiness to the fans and the team can also concentrate on the shoot more. As of now, team RRR aims for a new year surprise. We have to see if that can happen!