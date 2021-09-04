Teja's next film shelved!

Director Teja is currently working on Abhiram Daggubati's debut film. Suresh Productions is bankrolling the film. Director Teja already announced two new films, one with Gopichand and one with Rana Daggubati. Now, we hear that both films are shelved.

The latest reports reveal to us that Teja's film with Gopichand has been shelved completely. Alivelumanga Venkataramana was supposed to be the film's title. Director Teja has approached multiple heroines for the project but nothing has been confirmed yet.

We hear that Teja has approached heroines like Keerthy Suresh, Anushka Shetty, Sai Pallavi and others for the heroine's role but it looks like no one gave their nod.

Both the actor and director got busy with other projects and eventually, this film has been sent to the back seat. Now, it is not going to happen anymore, say the reports.