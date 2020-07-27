Telugu Bigg Boss 4 To Have Parugu Actress Poonam Bajwa?

The cinema industry is among the worst hit by the pandemic. While a few shootings were halted midway, a few others were shelved altogether for lack of funds and a long waiting period. Now, even though the government has given a green signal to go ahead with shootings, producers and directors are a little wary of the situation.

A few Kannada serials are still being shot despite the fears. However, they seem to be complying with all the guidelines prescribed by the government to ensure social distancing and wearing a mask. Several Telugu TV channels which had resorted to repeat telecasts of popular TV shows and serials are now airing fresh episodes.

Another show which will soon see the light of the days is the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. There have been three successful seasons in Telugu hosted by Jr NTR, Nani and Nagarjuna respectively.

Now, we hear the show organisers are bracing for a new season and preparations are underway for the same. If a buzz doing the rounds is a anything to go by, then Poonam Bajwa who had worked with Kannada challenging star Darshan will be a contestant in Telugu Big Boss 4. Poonam Bajwa has acted in three kannada movies "Thangigaagi shikari" and "Mast mohobbath". Besides, she has also worked in Telugu movies "Parugu" and "Katha Nayakudu". The buzz doing the rounds in Telly circles is that this actress will be a prominent contestant in the ensuing Big Boss reality show.

This will be the fourth season of Big Boss in Telugu in which Nagarjuna will host the show in all probabilities. The rest of the spade work for the show is being carried out with lightning speed and the show will hit the small screens most likely before complete unlock. Attempts are being made to invite a few controversial actors other than Poonam in order to add glamour to the show.

Meanwhile it is learnt that the leading lady of the movie "Nagnam", is also being contacted to take part in the show. Let's see what happens. Stay tuned.